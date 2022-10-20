Washington closed with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-102 victory over the Spurs.

Washington was tremendous in the win, bringing comfort to those who were able to secure his services. With the Hornets down on troops, Washington could finally be about to break out after a couple of underwhelming campaigns. As long as he can log upwards of 28 minutes per night, he should be able to flirt with middle-round value thanks to a well-balanced fantasy skillset.