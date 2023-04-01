Washington (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.
Washington departed Friday's game versus the Bulls prematurely due to a right foot sprain, so the questionable tag is at least a decent sign. Even so, the Hornets will presumably take every possible precaution with the big man, given the team's position well outside of the playoff picture.
