Washington tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three steals in Sunday's 121-111 loss to the Heat.

Washington has rejoined the starting lineup in each of the last six games and has played at least 30 minutes in each of those appearances. The 22-year-old led the Hornets with 21 points Sunday and has now averaged 20.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 35.7 minutes per game across his last six appearances.