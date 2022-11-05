Washington contributed 10 points (2-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one block over 27 minutes during Friday's 130-99 loss to Memphis.

Washington was terrible in the loss, shooting a woeful 2-of-15 from the floor. After a nice stretch of performances, he has now come crashing back to earth. Given his checkered past, some managers may be quick to pull the trigger on a buy-low trade. He is still adjusting to his new role and so there are likely going to continue to be some ups and downs over the coming weeks. Patience is the key here but if you think his manager could be a little trigger-happy, throw a trade out to see what happens.