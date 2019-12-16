Play

Washington underwent surgery Monday to address a fractured fifth finger on his right hand.

The rookie broke the finger during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Bulls, and he was subsequently held out of Sunday's loss to Indiana. The Hornets haven't released a firm timetable, but the expectation is that Washington will remain on the shelf through at least Christmas. Charlotte plays four games this week and has three games on the ledger in December after Christmas.

