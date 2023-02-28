Washington (foot) is doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
Washington will likely miss his third straight game Wednesday due to a right foot sprain. JT Thor will likely continue to start in his absence. If Washington is officially ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with Orlando.
