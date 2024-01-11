Washington (foot) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Washington continues to deal with a right foot sprain and will likely be forced to miss a third consecutive matchup. Assuming he's ruled out once again, Nathan Mensah, Nick Smith and JT Thor are candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Officially ruled out•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Doubtful to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Won't play Monday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Sustains ankle injury•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Bounces back with 17 points•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Oddly unincorporated•