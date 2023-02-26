Washington (foot) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Washington was unavailable for Saturday's game against Miami, and he'll likely be forced to miss a second consecutive matchup Monday. Assuming he's sidelined, JT Thor should continue to see increased run.
