Washington (foot) is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Heat.

Washington finished Friday's win over Minnesota with 20 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes, but it was announced after the game that he had suffered a right foot sprain. It appears like he'll miss at least one contest, but his status moving forward is unclear. If he's ultimately ruled out Saturday, his next chance to suit up would arrive Monday versus Detroit.