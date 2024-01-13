Washington (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Miami.
It appears that Washington will sit out a fourth straight game. The Hornets will be very thin in the frontcourt, as Brandon Miller (back) is also doubtful. Guys like Bryce McGowens, JT Thor and Nick Smith could see increased roles Sunday.
