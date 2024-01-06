Washington suffered a right ankle injury during Friday's game against the Bulls and is unlikely to return.
Washington checked out after just six minutes played, finishing scoreless with three rebounds and two assists. Assuming his night is done, the Hornets will likely rely on JT Thor and Nathan Mensah to absorb a handful of minutes off the bench.
