Washington (foot) is available for Sunday's game against Miami.

Surprisingly, Washington has been upgraded from doubtful to available and will make his first appearance since Jan. 5. Given the three-game absence, Washington may face a minute restriction Sunday, but he should still be one of the top forwards off Charlotte's bench. Over his last eight appearances before the injury, Washington averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.