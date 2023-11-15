Washington supplied 32 points (12-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 loss to Miami.

Washington stepped up with Gordon Hayward (hamstring), Brandon Miller (ankle) and Terry Rozier (groin) out. Washington's scoring isn't always conducive to Charlotte winning, but he's a huge part of the offense -- especially when he's connecting on threes at volume. It will be interesting to see the future allocation of Washington's minutes with Miles Bridges (suspension) returning Friday against Milwaukee.