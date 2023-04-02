Washington (foot) will not play Sunday against Toronto.
The Hornets will be missing a total of seven players for Sunday's contest, and that includes most of their key players. Coach Steve Clifford mentioned that he may experiment with Kai Jones as a power forward, so that is something to watch for Sunday.
