Washington will start Monday's game against the Knicks, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Washington will replace Ish Smith in the starting lineup, with LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out. Washington is deserving of a starting spot after exploding for a season-high 43 points Saturday, but it's unclear how a frontcourt of Washington, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards will work for spacing purposes. Across 16 starts this season, Washington has averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 32.2 minutes per game.