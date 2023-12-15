Washington (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Washington sustained a left shoulder injury Wednesday against Miami and will be forced to miss at least one game. Bryce McGowens and JT Thor are candidates to see increased run against New Orleans, while it's unclear whether Washington will be available Saturday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to return against Miami•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Solid in loss•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Contributes across board•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Cleared to play•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Expected to play Sunday•