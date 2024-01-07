Washington has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a right foot sprain, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Washington sprained his right foot Friday against the Bulls and will be unavailable for the rematch a few days later. JT Thor saw increased playing time during Friday's matchup and could see an uptick in usage once again Monday.
