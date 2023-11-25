Washington (foot) is out for Sunday's game versus the Magic.
Washington will miss his second straight game Sunday due to right foot discomfort. Mark Williams and JT Thor will likely continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Washington's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.
