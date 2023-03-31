Washington suffered a right foot sprain and will not return to Friday's game against the Bulls according toRoderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

Washington lasted just 11 minutes Friday, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two three-pointers. The Hornets have been super cautious with all their key players in recent weeks, and this could be another case of that. If Washington misses additional time, we could see a lot of JT Thor for the Hornets.