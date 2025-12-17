default-cbs-image
Connaughton (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game versus the Hawks.

Connaughton hasn't played since Nov. 22 due to a calf injury, and the Hornets have not provided any updates of the 33-year-old making meaningful progress in his recovery. Connaughton should be considered week-to-week moving forward.

