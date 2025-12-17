Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Another absence coming
Connaughton (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game versus the Hawks.
Connaughton hasn't played since Nov. 22 due to a calf injury, and the Hornets have not provided any updates of the 33-year-old making meaningful progress in his recovery. Connaughton should be considered week-to-week moving forward.