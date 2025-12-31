Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Bumped up to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Connaughton has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Connaughton was initially listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness, but it looks like the veteran forward will suit up. He hasn't played more than six minutes in any of his last four appearances, but with Miles Bridges (ankle) not expected to play, Connaughton could see a slight uptick in minutes against Golden State.
