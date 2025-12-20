default-cbs-image
Connaughton (calf) is available for Saturday's game against Detroit.

Connaughton will be active for the first time since Nov. 22 due to a strained right calf. The veteran wing is averaging 9.7 minutes across 12 appearances this season, and with the Hornets nearly at full health, he'll likely play sparingly Saturday.

