Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Cleared to return
Connaughton (calf) is available for Saturday's game against Detroit.
Connaughton will be active for the first time since Nov. 22 due to a strained right calf. The veteran wing is averaging 9.7 minutes across 12 appearances this season, and with the Hornets nearly at full health, he'll likely play sparingly Saturday.