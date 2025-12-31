default-cbs-image
Connaughton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Connaughton has been given the green light to face Golden State on Wednesday despite dealing with left ankle soreness. The 32-year-old has been a back-end of the rotation piece for Charlotte this season, but the absence of Miles Bridges (ankle) could result in more looks for Connaughton.

