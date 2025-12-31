Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Connaughton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Connaughton has been given the green light to face Golden State on Wednesday despite dealing with left ankle soreness. The 32-year-old has been a back-end of the rotation piece for Charlotte this season, but the absence of Miles Bridges (ankle) could result in more looks for Connaughton.
More News
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Bumped up to probable•
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Questionable to face Golden State•
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Invisible again Friday•
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Cleared to return•
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Listed questionable for Saturday•
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Remains out•