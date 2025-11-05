Connaughton posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Connaughton continues to play a limited role for his new team, having appeared in just four games thus far. His playing time has increased over the past two games, largely due to injuries to key players. At this point, there is no reason to think he will play a significant role, making him a non-factor in fantasy leagues.