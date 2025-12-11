Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Connaughton (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Connaughton will miss his ninth straight game, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. He can be considered week-to-week.
