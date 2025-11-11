Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Connaughton is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.
The probable tag suggests Connaughton should be able to play Wednesday, although a final decision on his status will be made closer to Wednesday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Connaughton is averaging 8.0 minutes per game across six appearances this season, so the final call on his availability shouldn't generate a lot of movement in most formats.
