Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Remaining out vs. New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
After sustaining a right calf strain in Saturday's loss to the Clippers, Connaughton will miss his second consecutive contest. The veteran swingman's next opportunity to return will come Friday against the Bulls. Liam McNeeley and Sion James are candidates for a slight bump in minutes due to Connaughton being sidelined.
