Connaughton supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 loss to Indiana.

Connaughton does not have a consistent role among Charlotte's rotation, but with Liam McNeeley (illness) and Tre Mann (ankle) ruled out for Tuesday's contest, he saw more playing time as a result. However, with Mann and McNeeley expected to come back soon, and with Brandon Miller (shoulder) ramping up his return progress, Connaughton will likely find himself out of the rotation again.