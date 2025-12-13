Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Sitting Sunday
Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Connaughton will miss a 10th consecutive game due to a right calf strain. He can be considered week-to-week and doubtful for Thursday's game against the Hawks unless the Hornets provide an update for the veteran forward.