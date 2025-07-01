default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Bucks traded Connaughton to the Hornets in exchange for Vasilije Micic on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Bucks also attached two of their own second-round picks (2031, 2032) to Connaughton to get this deal over the line. Connaughton recently exercised his $9.42 million player option for 2025-26, so this move by the Bucks will trim their total salary. During the 2024-25 regular season, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes per game over 41 contests.

More News