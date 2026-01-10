Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Connaughton (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Connaughton is battling through an illness that puts him in jeopardy of playing Saturday. However, his absence wouldn't make much of an impact given that he's been out of the Hornets' rotation as of late.
