Connaughton (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Connaughton was initially listed as probable for this contest, so it's not surprising to see the veteran swingman being upgraded. Connaughton is averaging 8.0 minutes per game across six appearances this season, so he isn't likely to play a big role in the rotation even if available.

