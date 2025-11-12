Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Connaughton (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Connaughton was initially listed as probable for this contest, so it's not surprising to see the veteran swingman being upgraded. Connaughton is averaging 8.0 minutes per game across six appearances this season, so he isn't likely to play a big role in the rotation even if available.
More News
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Modest start to season continues•
-
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Traded to Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Minimal role in 2024-25•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Returning to bench•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Career-best effort in OT win•