Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Won't play Monday
Connaughton (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Connaughton was upgraded to questionable leading up to Monday's matchup, but he's since been ruled out while dealing with an illness. His next chance to take the court will arrive Thursday against the Lakers.