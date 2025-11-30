site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Won't play Monday
Connaughton (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Connaughton will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a right calf strain. Liam McNeeley and Sion James figure to see expanded roles off the bench with Connaughton out of the lineup.
