Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Connaughton will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a right calf strain, so Liam McNeely and Sion James should continue to see more minutes off the bench. Connaughton's next chance to return is Monday against the Nets.

