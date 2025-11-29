Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Won't play Saturday
Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Connaughton will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a right calf strain, so Liam McNeely and Sion James should continue to see more minutes off the bench. Connaughton's next chance to return is Monday against the Nets.