Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Connaughton exited Saturday's game against the Clippers early and will miss Sunday's matchup due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing has averaged only 9.7 minutes across 12 appearances this season, so his absence shouldn't significantly affect the rotation, though Liam McNeeley and Sion James could see a slight uptick in minutes.