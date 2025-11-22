Connaughton has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Clippers due to right calf soreness.

Connaughton tweaked his right calf during the first half of Saturday's game, and he'll finish the day with zero point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over six minutes. Sion James, Collin Sexton and Liam McNeeley are candidates to see more minutes off the bench due to Connaughton's injury. Connaughton is now in jeopardy of being sidelined for the second leg of the Hornets' back-to-back set Sunday against the Hawks.