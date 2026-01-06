Hall logged 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 19 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over Oklahoma City.

Moussa Diabate (wrist) was back in action for Charlotte and had a strong showing, but Hall certainly made a strong impression off the bench once again. Recently signed to a two-way contract, Hall has been getting an extended look with Ryan Kalkbrenner sidelined by an elbow injury, and he's been a solid streaming option in deeper formats.