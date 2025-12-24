Hall agreed to a two-way contract with the Hornets on Wednesday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Hall will take over the two-way slot vacated by forward Drew Peterson, whom the Hornets waived Tuesday. A second-year center, Hall was previously under contract with the Grizzlies on a two-way deal earlier this season before being cut in mid-November. Hall has seen the bulk of his action in the G League throughout the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 27.5 minutes per game over 12 appearances between the Memphis Hustle and Greensboro Swarm.