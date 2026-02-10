Charlotte recalled Hall from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Hall is set to rejoin the Hornets ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hawks and could be thrust into the rotation with center Moussa Diabate and forward Miles Bridges facing potential suspensions for their roles in a brawl that broke out during Monday's loss to the Pistons. A two-way player, Hall hasn't appeared in a game for Charlotte since Jan. 8. He's averaging 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 0.5 assists and 0.1 steals in 11.8 minutes per game over 13 appearances with the Hornets this season.