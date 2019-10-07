Hornets' PJ Washington: All-around line in loss
Washington amassed 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 19 minutes in Sunday's loss to Boston.
Washington had an impressive debut Sunday, stuffing the stat sheet and missing just two of his nine total shots. Given that the Hornets are facing a talent deficit, additional strong performances could vault Washington into a larger than expected role in the regular season.
