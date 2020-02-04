Hornets' PJ Washington: Appears set to play
Washington (ankle) will go through warmups for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Washington was unable to play Monday and was considered questionable to play Tuesday, but he now appears likely to suit up in Houston. The Hornets didn't officially announce the 21-year-old will be available, but it seems likely if he can avoid a pregame setback.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...