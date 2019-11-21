Washington had just five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to the Nets.

Washington found himself in early foul trouble and never got things going during the loss. He played just 12 minutes which demonstrates just how much of a struggle it was for Washington. Much like Cody Zeller, Washington hit the ground running this season but has cooled of late. He is still a hold in 12-team formats but the leash is getting very short.