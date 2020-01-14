Washington posted 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes Monday in the Hornets' 115-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After a pair of lackluster outings in Utah and Phoenix over the weekend, Washington bounced back swiftly in the third contest of Charlotte's four-game Western Conference swing. The 20 points marked his best output since Dec. 8, while the four combined steals and blocks were a nice sight after his production in the defensive categories had been a little lean in recent games. Washington's ability to contribute in multiple areas across the stat sheet helps to offset his volatile scoring, making him worth holding in 12-team and perhaps even 10-team fantasy leagues.