Hornets' PJ Washington: Double-doubles with defensive stats
Washington posted 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes Monday in the Hornets' 115-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
After a pair of lackluster outings in Utah and Phoenix over the weekend, Washington bounced back swiftly in the third contest of Charlotte's four-game Western Conference swing. The 20 points marked his best output since Dec. 8, while the four combined steals and blocks were a nice sight after his production in the defensive categories had been a little lean in recent games. Washington's ability to contribute in multiple areas across the stat sheet helps to offset his volatile scoring, making him worth holding in 12-team and perhaps even 10-team fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Two straight duds•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Grabs double-double against Raps•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Off night in loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Solid production continues•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Manages well-rounded line•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Scores team-high 15 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...