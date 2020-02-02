Hornets' PJ Washington: Downgraded to out
Washington (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Though the team previously announced Washington would be starting, that's not the case. Marvin Williams will get the nod in his place.
