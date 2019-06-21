Hornets' PJ Washington: Drafted No. 12 by Hornets
Washington was selected with the 12th overall pick by the Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Kentucky product made the All-SEC last season as a sophomore. In conference play, he averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Washington -- at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan -- has an NBA-ready body and upside as a scorer. Shooting 42.3 percent from three last season on 78 attempts, he may be able to space the floor at the professional level.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...