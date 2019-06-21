Washington was selected with the 12th overall pick by the Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Kentucky product made the All-SEC last season as a sophomore. In conference play, he averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Washington -- at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan -- has an NBA-ready body and upside as a scorer. Shooting 42.3 percent from three last season on 78 attempts, he may be able to space the floor at the professional level.