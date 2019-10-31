Hornets' PJ Washington: Drops 23 in win
Washington amassed 23 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Kings.
Washington continued his impressive rookie year, shooting better than 50-percent from the field for the fourth time in five outings and topping 20 points for the second time in his young career. Despite managing just five assists in five games this year, Washington's consistently contributed in nearly every category. Wednesday's game was his first without recording a steal, and one of just two games in which he's failed to block a shot.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Record-setting performance in win•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Starting in opener•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Expected to be in rotation•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Sees 32 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Puts up 10 points in start•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Enters starting lineup•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.