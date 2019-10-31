Washington amassed 23 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Kings.

Washington continued his impressive rookie year, shooting better than 50-percent from the field for the fourth time in five outings and topping 20 points for the second time in his young career. Despite managing just five assists in five games this year, Washington's consistently contributed in nearly every category. Wednesday's game was his first without recording a steal, and one of just two games in which he's failed to block a shot.