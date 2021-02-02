Washington won't return to Monday's game against the Heat after suffering a right foot sprain.
It's unclear as to how much time Washington will miss following the injury, but the team should reveal more details on his return in the coming days. Miles Bridges should be in line to see more playing time in Washington's absence.
