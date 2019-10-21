Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak said Monday that Washington will likely be a part of the regular rotation, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Kupchak was asked if Washington would spend time in the G League as a rookie, and he noted that expects the Kentucky product to begin the year in the Hornets rotation, but he could head down to Greensboro if his minutes begin to dwindle. For now, Kupchak indicated that he anticipates Washington to see 15-to-20 minutes per night as part of a veteran-laden forward rotation. Washington started the Hornets' final three preseason contests, but the team was dealing with injuries to both Nic Batum (Achilles) and Marvin Williams (illness), so where, exactly, Washington stands remains somewhat unclear.