Hornets' PJ Washington: Expected to be in rotation
Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak said Monday that Washington will likely be a part of the regular rotation, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kupchak was asked if Washington would spend time in the G League as a rookie, and he noted that expects the Kentucky product to begin the year in the Hornets rotation, but he could head down to Greensboro if his minutes begin to dwindle. For now, Kupchak indicated that he anticipates Washington to see 15-to-20 minutes per night as part of a veteran-laden forward rotation. Washington started the Hornets' final three preseason contests, but the team was dealing with injuries to both Nic Batum (Achilles) and Marvin Williams (illness), so where, exactly, Washington stands remains somewhat unclear.
More News
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Sees 32 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Puts up 10 points in start•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Enters starting lineup•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: All-around line in loss•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Fully healthy entering camp•
-
Hornets' PJ Washington: Won't play in summer league•
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...