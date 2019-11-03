Washington had 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3PT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals during Charlotte's 93-87 win against Golden State on Saturday.

The first-round pick eclipsed the 30-minute mark for the fourth straight game, and seems to have settled as a starter going forward. He has scored 12 or more points just twice this season, but does enough to contribute in other areas of the game to have decent upside as a utility player in most formats. The former Kentucky product should remain as a starter Tuesday when Charlotte hosts Indiana.